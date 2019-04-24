Naveen taunts Modi, invites him to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJD government

By Express News Service

BALASORE (ODISHA): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by saying his time is up and he would soon visit Odisha for the formation of BJP Government, the BJD supremo invited him to the swearing-in ceremony of next BJD Government.

Addressing a series of election rallies at Bhogarai, Jaleswar, Remuna and Nilagiri in Balasore district, Naveen said the BJD has already secured majority after third phase elections in the State, thanks to the blessings of people.

“I politely invite Modi Ji to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJD government,” he said.

At Kendrapara rally on Tuesday, Modi had predicted the exit of the Naveen government citing that the ruling BJD has adopted the culture of violence, akin to that in West Bengal, fearing defeat in the

ongoing polls.

Continuing his rhetoric on central-neglect to Odisha, Naveen questioned the absence of leaders from the Centre when the State was reeling under calamities like cyclones and drought. “The Prime Minister did not visit the State during its hard times. Where were they when people were affected by Phailin, Hud Hud, Titli and drought? He did not have time for that. Since the election is underway, the PM is visiting Odisha frequently only for votes," he said.

Without naming anyone, the BJD boss narrated how a Union Minister from the State was protesting against the Government Medical College at Balasore. “We managed set up the institution with the permission from the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court. While the State Government has spent around Rs 250 crore, the Centre has contributed only Rs 100 crore,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister also accused the Union Minister of playing politics with the funds of central PSUs. Lakhs of people are getting benefited from the ‘Rs 5-a-meal’ under the Aahar Yojana. But the minister was conspiring to stop the scheme. What kind of politics is it? Is your self-interest important than the service to people?” he questioned.

He said the Swabhimani Odias of the soil of Fakir Mohan Senapati would give a befitting reply to it in form of ballot. Naveen reiterated that 4.5 crore people in the State are his family and he would continue to serve them till the last breath.

Before leaving for Mayurbhanj, the CM conducted a roadshow in Balasore town covering a distance of around 15 km. He is scheduled to make a night halt at Baripada and campaign for his party candidates

there on Thursday.