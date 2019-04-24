Odisha turnout further down

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded a comparatively lower voter turnout of 61 per cent (pc) till 5 pm on Tuesday as glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and stray violence marred the third phase polls. The polling was three pc less than phase two and 7 pc less than phase one. Election Commission sources said the voter turnout in Cuttack and Puri was around 60 pc, while it was 63 pc in Dhenkanal. Keonjhar registered little over 65 pc and Sambalpur 58 pc. The polling in Bhubaneswar was discouraging with less than 50 pc. The constituencies witnessed a slow turnout of voters which continued throughout the day. Only 34 pc voters had cast their votes till 1 pm.