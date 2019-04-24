Poll snippets

By Express News Service

Volunteers shine in the festival of democracy

Sambalpur: Enthusiastic young volunteers, mostly school children, came forward to help differently-abled and elderly voters at various booths in the city on Tuesday. While one group of volunteers helped push wheelchairs and carry elderly and differently-abled voters through the crowd to the polling stations, another group moved around with trays of water glasses for voters. The children said they had willingly accepted to volunteer for the day and felt proud of being able to contribute towards the cause of General Elections. At some other booths, first time voters were seen assisting elderly voters after casting their own votes.

Polling adjourned

Deogarh: Voting in booth 183 under Deogarh Assembly constituency, which comes under Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency, was adjourned on Tuesday following glitches in EVM and VVPAT machines. The VVPAT machine of the polling booth was changed after it developed error. However, while replacing the VVPAT, the machine meant for Parliamentary constituency was mistakenly attached to the ballot unit meant for the Assembly constituency. The error came to fore after a voter complained about display of vote in VVPAT machine not in accordance to his vote. Subsequently, after a dummy vote, the error was established and upon inquiry it was found out that pairing was done wrongly. Polling was adjourned immediately and the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha will recommend the Election Commission of India for fresh poll in the booth.