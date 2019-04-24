Home States Odisha

Poll snippets

Enthusiastic young volunteers, mostly school children, came forward to help differently-abled and elderly voters at various booths in the city on Tuesday.

Published: 24th April 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Volunteers shine in the festival of democracy
Sambalpur: Enthusiastic young volunteers, mostly school children, came forward to help differently-abled and elderly voters at various booths in the city on Tuesday. While one group of volunteers helped push wheelchairs and carry elderly and differently-abled voters through the crowd to the polling stations, another group moved around with trays of water glasses for voters. The children said they had willingly accepted to volunteer for the day and felt proud of being able to contribute towards the cause of General Elections. At some other booths, first time voters were seen assisting elderly voters after casting their own votes.

Polling adjourned
Deogarh: Voting in booth 183 under Deogarh Assembly constituency, which comes under Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency, was adjourned on Tuesday following glitches in EVM and VVPAT machines. The VVPAT machine of the polling booth was changed after it developed error. However, while replacing the VVPAT, the machine meant for Parliamentary constituency was mistakenly attached to the ballot unit meant for the Assembly constituency. The error came to fore after a voter complained about display of vote in VVPAT machine not in accordance to his vote. Subsequently, after a dummy vote, the error was established and upon inquiry it was found out that pairing was done wrongly. Polling was adjourned immediately and the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha will recommend the Election Commission of India for fresh poll in the booth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp