Repolling at nine booths tomorrow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday announced that repolling will be conducted at nine booths in five districts on Thursday.

Polling was cancelled in these booths due to EVM malfunction during the second phase polls on April 18. Repolling will be held at booth 19 at Upar Pada Kendrikela UGUP School in Bonai, 213 at Rangadhipa UP School in Sundargarh, 210 at Bahadajhola-1 and 222 at Betanati in Dasapalla, 235 at Areigudi in Attabira, 68 at Shakti Nagar Primary School in Bargarh, 16 at Dava in Padampur, 254 at Charmal Project UP School in Brajarajnagar and 182 at Renti in Surada Assembly segments.

The booths come under Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Bargarh and Aska Lok Sabha constituencies. As per the direction of Election Commission, CEO Surendra Kumar has, in a letter, asked Collectors of Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Bargarh, Ganjam and Jharsuguda districts to hold simultaneous elections again in these booths.

While repolling will be conducted at booths 129, 210, 222 and 16 between 7 am and 4 pm, in the rest, it will continue till 6 pm. The district chiefs have been asked to inform the contesting candidates or their election agents in writing about the date, time and place fixed for the fresh poll besides making wide publicity in the polling areas.