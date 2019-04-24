Rs 6.50 lakh seized from SUV

JAGATSINGHPUR: A flying squad seized `6.50 lakh from an SUV at Chaudhrygada in Paradip. District election office sources said the squad has been conducting vehicle checks across the district to track movement of cash and gift items meant for distribution to voters. They intercepted the four-wheeler and found cash which was being transported without supporting documents.
