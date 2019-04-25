A twist in Bhubaneswar’s poll tale?

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as political parties kept a watch on the polling figures, confusion prevailed over the actual voting percentage in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency since the Election Commission (EC) and Khurda district administration came up with different figures on Wednesday. A two per cent difference in the voter turnout figures furnished by the poll panel and Khurda administration for the Parliamentary constituency led to a state of confusion.

While EC said a total of 59.60 pc voters exercised their franchise in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections under Bhubaneswar seat in the third phase, the information and public relation division of Khurda district claimed that the polling percentage in the constituency was 61.53.

Polling percentage is closely analysed by political parties to understand if it points at anti or pro-incumbency. Higher turnout is generally perceived as voting against the establishment. With BJP posing a challenge to the ruling dispensation, the polling rate in the State has been a matter of much debate.

As confusion prevailed due to the inconsistency in the polling percentage, EC officials claimed that their information was correct. They, however, failed to provide the voter turnout statistics for the seven Assembly segments under Bhubaneswar constituency claiming that it is yet to be prepared. Khurda administration, on the other hand, maintained silence over the voter turnout figure it had shared in the public domain.

Meanwhile, the statistics of Khurda administration revealed that voters of rural and semi-urban Assembly seats such as Jayadev, Jatni, Begunia and Khurda were more responsible and aware of their voting rights than their counterparts in the urban segments of Bhubaneswar-Central, Bhubaneswar-North and Ekamra-Bhubaneswar.

As per the data of Khurda returning officer, Jayadev Assembly segment recorded the highest voter turnout of 75.78 pc in the third phase elections while Bhubaneswar-Central recorded the lowest polling percentage of 43.02.

Similarly, voter turnout was 73.05 pc in Begunia, 71.05 pc in Khurda and 69.32 pc in Jatni while in Ekamra-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar-Central, the figures were 49.68 pc and 47.90 pc respectively.

Bhubaneswar is in the news for being the constituency with lowest voter turnout so far in the State. The State Capital, which had recorded a polling percentage of 58.38 in 2014 elections, has witnessed a marginal rise in voter turnout by one pc.