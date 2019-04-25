Home States Odisha

Anger over irrigation project shadows polls

Voters said since the affected villages are inhabited by poor people who are dependent on minor forest produces, the project will snatch their livelihood with forest getting submerged.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Voters of three villages under Kuchinda sub-division boycotted polls on Tuesday protesting the proposed Lamodar Medium Irrigation project over river Kharla near Kadogarh under Kuchinda Assembly segment.There are 1,795 voters in three villages of Bamragarh and Lepeikani under Dimirimunda gram panchayat besides, Karangamal village under Sirid gram panchayat.

According to reports, the proposed project will displace 463 families spread over 15 villages under gram panchayats of Dimrimunda, Sirid and Bhojpur in Jamankira block of the district besides, Dimrikuda in neighbouring Deogarh district. Protest against the 1,158-metre-long and 23  metre-high project is not new for them.

While the Lamodar Medium Irrigation project envisages irrigating 9,975 hectares of land in the kharif season and has the potential to provide drinking water to 50,000 people in the area, it will completely submerge three villages and partially submerge 12 villages. It will also affect 39,948 hectares of forest land and 15 km of road.

Voters said since the affected villages are inhabited by poor people who are dependent on minor forest produces, the project will snatch their livelihood with forest getting submerged.

Four years back, villagers of the 15 villages opposed the project forcing the Odisha State Pollution Control Board to cancel the public hearing. In 2016, members of Lamodar Project Sangharsh Samiti took out a two-day-long bicycle rally to apprise the villagers about displacement due to the project.

Leader of Lamodar Project Sangharsh Samiti, Saroj said any new irrigation proposed by the  State Government has a hidden agenda of providing water to industries and this project is no  different. He said there are other alternatives to provide irrigation to the land and there is no  point in displacing people and snatching livelihood of the poor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp