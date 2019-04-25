Cops on lookout for BJP Satyabadi candidate

By Express News Service

PURI: Police are on the lookout for Omprakash Mishra, the BJP candidate of Satyabadi Assembly segment, for his alleged involvement in destroying an EVM machine, threatening officials on poll duty and brandishing weapon in public during elections on Tuesday.

The presiding officer of booth no 78 at Balabhadra Nodal School in Birakesharipur village had filed a complaint with Gadishagoda police that at around 6 pm while voting was in progress, Omprakash along with others barged into the booth and damaged an EVM machine. When people present at the spot tried to stop him, he took out his weapon and escaped.

Locals managed to get hold of two miscreants who had accompanied Omprakash and handed them over to the police. Police seized two pistols from their possession and registered a case against Omprakash and others under sections 187, 186 of Representation of the People Act, sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act and sections 147, 148, 506 of IPC.

A special police team has been constituted to nab Omprakash and others, said Puri SP Umashankar Das. The team on Wednesday raided Omprakash’s residence and business outlets in Bhubaneswar but in vain. Police said the BJD leader’s driver and others were being interrogated.

BJP leader Krushnachandra Jagadeb said, “There were several BJD supporters in the booth. Anyone could have damaged the EVM. Omprakash is being falsely implicated in the case.”