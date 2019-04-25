Home States Odisha

Gadkari accuses State of non-cooperation

Flays Odisha Govt for its indifference to the Centre’s proposal on floodwater management, river linking

Published: 25th April 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:49 AM

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari waves to the crowd during an election meeting in Bhadrak on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday slammed the State Government for its non-cooperation in implementation of various Central projects in Odisha.Addressing two election rallies in the district, Gadkari said several infrastructure projects in railway, national highway, shipping and transport sectors are languishing due to non-availability of land and statutory clearances of the State Government. “The Centre is willing to provide more funds for development in railway sector in Odisha, but the State Government is not cooperating. Several railway and highway projects are hanging fire due to delay in land acquisition,” he said.

Giving specific example of road projects of 1,645 km worth `30,000 under Bharatmala project, the Union Minister said 415 km of the Coastal Highway from Gopalpur to Digha and 62 km Jamujhadih-Dhamra works could not be tendered due to non-availability of land.

Speaking at Barapur in Basudevpur Assembly segment, Gadkari said the speed of road construction has reached 40 km a day against two km a day when UPA was in power. Though a large number of road projects have been sanctioned for Odisha, these could not make desired progress due to lack of cooperation from the State Government, he said.   

Coming down heavily on Odisha Government for its indifference to the Centre’s proposal on floodwater management and river linking, Gadkari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a ‘New Odisha’ can be realised if BJP is voted to power.

He criticised the BJD Government for its refusal to implement some of the welfare schemes of the Centre including Ayushman Bharat. A double engine BJP Government both in the State and Centre would benefit people by bringing rapid development of Odisha. “The huge crowd gathered here gives me the confidence that people have decided to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again and bring BJP to power in the State,” he said.

Addressing a Vijaya Sankalp Samabesh at Hatapadia in Bonth under Bhandaripokhari Assembly constituency, Gadkari said education, health and irrigation sectors are neglected by the BJD Government. There is large-scale vacancies in schools and hospitals. People, particularly in rural areas, are deprived of quality education and better healthcare facilities, he claimed.

Gadkari promised that BJP,  if voted to power in the State, will focus on farmers’ welfare and take steps to improve the health and education sectors.

Lambasting the ruling BJD for the deteriorating law and order situation and increasing atrocities on women in the State, Gadkari said a BJP Government will ensure safety to women and take care of the weaker sections of the society.

