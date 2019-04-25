Hunting guns looted from forest range office

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of miscreants barged into Banigochha Forest Range office in Nayagarh district and fled with at least four hunting guns besides some mobile phones on Tuesday night.

Eyewitnesses said, about seven persons, including two women, were involved in the loot. According to police, investigation has been launched to identify the miscreants.

About the involvement of Maoists, police said the group had not left behind any note, which is a practice followed by the ultras after committing a crime.

“As per initial investigation, the group’s members do not seem to be Left Wing Extremists. However, investigation is on from all angles and attempts are being made to establish the identities of persons involved in the crime,” Nayagarh SP Sashi Bhusan Sathpathy said.

Police said the incident occurred in the presence of the forester. “The four guns were seized in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011. The trial of some of these cases is also on. We are trying to ascertain whether there is any link between them,” Sathpathy said.

Meanwhile, Daspalla police have registered a case in this regard.