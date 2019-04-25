Home States Odisha

Maharathy bail hearing deferred  till April 27

Pipili MLA was arrested for attacking members of EC squad

Published: 25th April 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A special court here on Wednesday deferred the bail plea hearing of BJD MLA and Pipili Assembly constituency candidate Pradeep Maharathy till April 27.

Maharathy was arrested on Monday on the charge of attacking members of the election flying squad and Static Surveillance Team while they were conducting a raid at his farmhouse at Hunkeipur village in Pipili late on Sunday.

The Pipili candidate’s plea was slated to be heard on Wednesday but it was deferred due to delay in submission of case diary and injury report.

“We sought time to submit the case diary and the injury report. The hearing has been deferred till April 27. We will submit the case diary before the court in the next hearing,” Pipili IIC Sarat Kumar Sahu said.
Maharathy was produced before a court here on Monday and sent to Jharpada jail. However, he complained that he was feeling unwell, following which he was shifted to Capital Hospital and is yet to be discharged.

Acting on a tip-off that freebies like cash and alcohol were being allegedly distributed at the farmhouse before the third phase of polls, a 15-member team, led by an Executive Magistrate, conducted the raid. But, Maharathy and his supporters brutally thrashed them.

Police registered a case under Sections 147, 148, 149,  171 (b), 186,  307, 332, 341 and 353 of IPC along with Section 123 of  Representation of the People Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp