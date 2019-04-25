Home States Odisha

Manhunt launched to nab absconding BJP candidate Om Prakash Mishra in Odisha

Three police teams have raided Mishra's residence at Hansapal in Bhubaneswar but could not find him, the SP said.

Published: 25th April 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Om Prakash Mishra.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: A manhunt has been launched to nab Om Prakash Mishra, the BJP candidate for Satyabadi assembly constituency, who along with his supporters allegedly destroyed EVMs and tore poll documents in a booth during the third phase of polling in Odisha on April 23, police said.

"The BJP candidate is absconding since then," Puri Superintendent of Police, Umashankar Dash, told reporters.  Three police teams have raided Mishra's residence at Hansapal in Bhubaneswar but could not find him, the SP said.

The police action came on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Presiding Officer, Shivaram Mohapatra.

Mishra and his supporters allegedly entered a polling booth at Birakishorepur village under Kanas block on April 23 and vandalised the EVMs, the presiding officer said in the complaint.

They also allegedly tore important documents related to the polling process, Mohapatra said. "One of them also tried to fire from his pistol, but it slipped from his hand," said Mohapatra.

The BJP candidate and his supporters fled from the booth in the face of protests by voters.

Meanwhile, two persons identified as Manas Samantaray and Akshaya Kumar Biswal have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. Both are supporters of Om Prakash Mishra, the police official said.

Earlier, a BJP candidate for Sorada assembly seat, Nilamani Bisoi, was arrested on charge of breaking an EVM and preventing polling officials from discharging their duty.

BJD candidate and sitting MLA from Pipili assembly segment, Pradeep Maharathy, has also been arrested on the charge of attacking a magistrate of the EC's flying squad in Puri district.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Om Prakash Mishra Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp