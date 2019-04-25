Home States Odisha

Mercury level to rise across Odisha

After a brief relief from the scorching heat, the temperature across the State is expected to rise in the State in the next three days.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Summer, Sun Heat

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief relief from the scorching heat, the temperature across the State is expected to rise in the State in the next three days.An official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday the temperature will increase by two degree to three degrees in three days. The mercury level will cross 40 degree Celsius mark at some parts in interior Odisha. “Temperatures have increased in some parts of the State. In the next two to three days, temperatures are expected to shoot up further, especially in interior Odisha,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

Thunderstorm activity will also decrease in Odisha, leading to hot and humid conditions, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).On Wednesday, Titlagarh recorded maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius, followed by Malkangiri at 42, Sundargarh and Sonepur 40.6 and Balangir 40.5 degree Celsius. Cuttack recorded 37.4 degree Celsius and Bhubaneswar 37.2 degrees with 65 per cent humidity.
The recent spell of heat has started drying up the water bodies and rivers in the State. The authorities have opened several kiosks here to supply drinking water to parched urban areas.

