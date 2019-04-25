Home States Odisha

Patkura Assembly poll on May 19

Polling for Patkura Assembly constituency, which was adjourned following the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla, will be held on May 19.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Polling for Patkura Assembly constituency, which was adjourned following the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla, will be held on May 19.

Election to Patkura Assembly seat, under Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, was scheduled to be held in the fourth phase on April 29, but polling was adjourned following the death of Agarwalla on April 20.
As per notification issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the process for filling of nomination papers, which began on Wednesday, will continue till May 1.

Only the candidate nominated by the BJD will be allowed to file nomination papers as the candidatures of other parties, including BJP nominee Bijoy Mohapatra and Congress candidate Jayanta Kumar Mohanty, are valid.

While scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on May 2, the last date for withdrawal of nomination is May 4.Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said no new candidate can file nomination papers as election to the seat was adjourned and not countermanded.

“As per ECI norms, the election is adjourned in the event of death of a candidate from a recognised political party between the period of announcement of final list of candidates and voting. The same party is allowed to field another candidate for the poll as per the schedule,” he clarified.

Returning Officer for Patkura Assembly segment Sanjay Kumar Mishra had adjourned the poll after the death of Agarwalla while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The 80-year-old BJD veteran was the sitting MLA from Patkura.

Apart from Mohapatra and Mohanty, seven others are in the fray from Patkura. Elections to Patkura seat is crucial as it will play a key role in the winning prospect of nominees for Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency where BJP’s Baijayant Panda is pitted against BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp