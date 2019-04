SER train regulation till May 8

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In view of the Non-Interlocking Work at Kapilas Road and Salegaon station of Khurda Road Division under East Coast Railway (ECoR), the South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced regulations of several trains through Rourkela and other destinations.

SER in a statement on Wednesday informed that Puri-Rourkela-Puri Passenger train leaving Puri and Rourkela will remain cancelled between April 25 and May 8.

About diversion of trains, SER informed that Sambalpur-Howrah Express leaving Sambalpur will run via Jharsuguda-Rourkela-Kharagpur route instead of Bhadrak-Kharagpur between April 26 and May 3, while Howrah-Sambalpur Express leaving Howrah will run via Kharagpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda instead of Kharagpur-Bhadrakh between April 27 and May 4.

Similarly, Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express will be diverted and run via Narajmarthapur with stoppage at Narajmarthapur between April 25 and May 8, while Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express will remain diverted via Narajmarthapur with stoppage at Narajmarthapur between April 25 and May 7.

Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express will be diverted and run via Narajmarthapur between April 25 and May 7 and Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express too will run via the diverted route of Narajmarthapur between April 25 and May 8.

At least seven trains on Howrah-Puri, Digha-Puri, Paradeep-Satragachhi and Visakhapatnam-Digha routes would remain cancelled for seven to 13 days on different days.