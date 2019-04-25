Home States Odisha

Son of Bed Prakash keen to contest from Patkura on BJD ticket

Sanjay said his father had earned the affection of people for his good works. His popularity in the constituency will pay rich dividend to him if the BJD nominated him.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid speculations of BJD nominating a family member of former minister Bed Prakash Agarwal from Patkura Assembly seat, son of the late MLA Sanjay Agarwal has expressed his desire to contest from the constituency which was represented twice by his father in the Assembly.

“If the party wants, I will contest from Patkura Assembly seat,” Sanjay told mediapersons. Asserting that he will win the election comfortably, the junior Agarwal said it will be an easy task for him because of the popularity of his father. The senior Agarwal passed away on April 20.

Sanjay said his father had earned the affection of people for his good works. His popularity in the constituency will pay rich dividend to him if the BJD nominated him.

Claiming that his father had built a strong BJD organisation in the constituency which was proved in the last two elections, Sanjay said none of the opponents including BJP candidate Bijay Mohaptra will be a match for him. “The BJD is far more organised in Patkura than any other party. BJD workers are solidly behind me,” Sanjay said.

With the Election Commission (EC) issuing a fresh schedule for polls in the Assembly segment under Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, decks have been cleared for filing of nomination.
On the other hand, Mohapatra, who has filed nomination as BJP candidate after two unsuccessful attempts, has welcomed the EC decision. “I welcome the decision of Election Commission. People of Patkura were concerned that elections to the Assembly segment might get postponed for indefinite period,” Mohapatra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp