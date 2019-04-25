Son of Bed Prakash keen to contest from Patkura on BJD ticket

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid speculations of BJD nominating a family member of former minister Bed Prakash Agarwal from Patkura Assembly seat, son of the late MLA Sanjay Agarwal has expressed his desire to contest from the constituency which was represented twice by his father in the Assembly.

“If the party wants, I will contest from Patkura Assembly seat,” Sanjay told mediapersons. Asserting that he will win the election comfortably, the junior Agarwal said it will be an easy task for him because of the popularity of his father. The senior Agarwal passed away on April 20.

Sanjay said his father had earned the affection of people for his good works. His popularity in the constituency will pay rich dividend to him if the BJD nominated him.

Claiming that his father had built a strong BJD organisation in the constituency which was proved in the last two elections, Sanjay said none of the opponents including BJP candidate Bijay Mohaptra will be a match for him. “The BJD is far more organised in Patkura than any other party. BJD workers are solidly behind me,” Sanjay said.

With the Election Commission (EC) issuing a fresh schedule for polls in the Assembly segment under Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, decks have been cleared for filing of nomination.

On the other hand, Mohapatra, who has filed nomination as BJP candidate after two unsuccessful attempts, has welcomed the EC decision. “I welcome the decision of Election Commission. People of Patkura were concerned that elections to the Assembly segment might get postponed for indefinite period,” Mohapatra said.