Home States Odisha

Water scarcity grips Gajapati village

With temperature rising, the drinking water situation in R Udayagiri block of Gajapati district is going from bad to worse.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Women collecting water from a nullah at Kusapalli village | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With temperature rising, the drinking water situation in R Udayagiri block of Gajapati district is going from bad to worse. Several villages are facing acute water shortage already.Residents of Kusapalli village are facing severe drinking water scarcity for several days now. Despite implementation of various developmental programmes, no concrete step has been taken to mitigate the water crisis, which aggravated further this year.

Inhabited by around 150 families with a population of 700, the village comes under Ward-5 of Mahendragarh panchayat. Situated hardly half a km from the State Highway, the village has five tube wells to meet the water needs. While three  tube wells are lying defunct, the rest release stinking water, forcing residents to fetch water from a nullah. Ward Member Jyotshna Sethy said the village experiences water scarcity throughout the year, but it is acute in summer season. The matter has been placed before authorities concerned, but not to avail. Villagers are compelled to use contaminated water from the nullah, she added.

Pramila Raita said, “We walk around a km twice daily to collect water from the nullah. We consume water after boiling it. However, we use non-boiled water for washing and other purposes. As a result, several villagers are also suffering from  skin disease.”The block officials said steps are being taken to repair the tube wells and engage water tankers in water crisis-hit villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp