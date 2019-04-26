Attendance relief sought

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Diploma engineering students on Thursday staged protest in front of State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE&VT) office seeking relaxation in attendance to appear exams.

Minimum of 75 pc attendance is required to write the exam. The diploma engineering students of sixth semester alleged that they were deprived of appearing the exams due to shortage of attendance. “The practical examination has started from April 24 and written test will start from May 1. If we are not allowed to appear the sixth semester it will have an adverse impact on our career,” said Sujit Mallick a student.

An SCTE&VT official said it was found that some students are set to appear the test without attending a single class. He said SCTE&VT has alerted students twice and this is not a last minute decision.