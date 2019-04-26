Home States Odisha

BJP-BJD match-fixing evident in Odisha, claims Raj Babbar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are cheating the people by denying them basic rights and social justice, Babbar alleged.

Published: 26th April 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Raj Babbar

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Actor-turned Congress leader Raj Babbar Thursday claimed that the BJP and the BJD have entered into "match-fixing" in Odisha, which can ensure another term for the state's ruling party.

In return, the BJD will reciprocate the gesture in the event of a hung-parliament, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president alleged.

"It is evident that there is match-fixing in Odisha. Both the BJP and the BJD are playing a friendly match and pretending animosity. The BJP may need the BJD's support in the post-poll scenario. The two parties are misleading the people," he claimed.

So, whoever wins in the polls, the people of Odisha will lose, the Congress leader said at poll meetings in Kendrapara and Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are cheating the people by denying them basic rights and social justice, Babbar alleged.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Lashing out at Modi, he said during 2014 elections, the BJP had promised to accord special category status to Odisha but the party forgot it after coming to power.

Modi has been visiting Odisha for his rallies and roadshows, but has not done anything for Odisha in the past five years, he claimed.

Slamming the BJD government in Odisha, the Congress leader claimed that atrocities against women, dalits, tribals and weaker sections has risen alarmingly in the state.

The Congress, after coming to power will take concrete steps for creation of job opportunities in the state, he said.

Babbar said the Congress' proposed minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY will go a long way in lifting millions of people out of poverty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Babbar Lok Sabha Polls BJP-BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp