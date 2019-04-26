Home States Odisha

BJP candidate asked to surrender before police

Published: 26th April 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri SP Uma Sankar Dash on Thursday asked BJP candidate for Satyabadi Assembly segment Omprakash Mishra to surrender before the police failing which he would be declared a proclaimed absconder as per law. 

Mishra is allegedly involved in violence at polling booth no 78 of Birakesharipur village centre during polling on April 23. The presiding officer of the polling station Sibram Mahapatra had lodged a complaint with Gadishagoda police against Mishra alleging the latter along with his followers had barged into the booth and disrupted the election process, threatened poll officials, destroyed the EVM and brandished a weapon. 

Three special police teams on Wednesday had conducted raids on Mishra’s residence and business establishments at Bhubaneswar along with his other possible hideouts. This apart, airports and the Customs department have been alerted. 

Meanwhile, police said of the two pistols recovered from the booth, one is registered in the name of Mishra while the other is a country made weapon. The two persons who were arrested in this connection were forwarded to court and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected on the day.  

Comments

