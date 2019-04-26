BJP counters medical college charge of BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday hit back at the ruling BJD for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accusing the Centre of discriminating Odisha for political gains.

Countering the BJD allegation that the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre had conspired to stall several projects including the two medical colleges at Baripada and Balasore besides welfare schemes like KALIA, former DGP and BJP candidate for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat Prakash Mishra said the ruling party has been spreading lies to mislead the voters.

Clarifying on the BJD allegation that the Centre refused to grant permission for admission of students to the newly constructed Pandit Raghnath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada for 2017-18 academic session, the former top cop said Medical Council of India (MCI) is an autonomous body and the Centre has no say in its functioning.

He said the BJD has mischievously published a portion of a letter the MCI had written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on February 8, 2017 refusing permission for admission to Baripada medical college.

Daring the ruling party to publish the full letter of the MCI, Mishra said this is an attempt by BJD to deceive people. However, the people are wise enough to understand why BJD is trying to hide half of the letter, he added.

Asserting that establishment of seven medical colleges including the two at Talcher and Sundargarh with the assistance of Central PSUs was possible in the State due to the BJP Government at the Centre, Mishra asked the BJD to explain why the State Government is not granting permission to the medical college at Talcher despite its inauguration by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Responding to the BJD accusation that the Centre stopped KALIA scheme due to intolerance, the BJP leader said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is making baseless allegation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after realising that the ground beneath his feet is shifting after the three phases of elections.