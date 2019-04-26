Home States Odisha

Cong sees tacit pact between BJP, BJD

Published: 26th April 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Raj Babbar addressing mediapersons at Congress Bhawan on Thursday. Also seen are AICC secretary G Rudra Raju and Oppn Leader Narasingh Mishra | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on BJD Government in the State and BJP-led Government at the Centre over the prevailing poverty, rural distress, lack of women’s safety and non-existent health infrastructure in Odisha.
Alleging that there has been no development in Odisha during the 19 years of uninterrupted BJD rule in Odisha, president of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Raj Babbar asked, “How can Naveen babu, who travels from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack by helicopters and luxury buses, understand the plight of the poor?” 

The UPCC chief also targeted Naveen Patnaik Government for failing to provide basic rights, dignity and respect to the people of Odisha, especially women. Stating that there is a tacit understanding between BJD and BJP, Babbar alleged that both the parties are playing a friendly match by portraying animosity. Most of the BJP candidates are BJD rebels and vice-versa, he said and added that the two parties are fighting elections together by fooling the people.

The Congress leader further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are protecting Naveen because if there is a hung Parliament, the saffron party may need BJD’s support to form Government. Stating that rising atrocities against women, malnutrition, child marriage, poverty and lack of health facilities are the main issues of Odisha, Babbar alleged that both Modi and Naveen are ignoring these problems to cover up their failure.

Stating that the PM has done nothing for Odisha during the last five years though he is visiting Odisha frequently because of elections, Babbar criticised the BJP Government for forgetting the promise of granting special category State status to Odisha. 

Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge, Odisha G Rudra Raju and Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra were present.

Babbar road show in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: UPCC president Raj Babbar added glamour to the otherwise dull campaign of Congress in Bhadrak Assembly segment on Thursday. The veteran cine star participated in a road show and slammed the NDA Government at the Centre and BJD Government in Odisha. Babbar said while youths of the country are grappling with unemployment, the farmers are left to fend for themselves. He said both the Centre and State have failed to protect women. The former MP said Congress has always fought for secularism and against poverty and will continue to do so. He appealed to people to vote for Congress at the Centre and State to ensure overall development of Odisha.

