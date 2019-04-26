Home States Odisha

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Odisha today

Rahul and two senior leaders of the party will campaign for candidates in the fourth-phase elections scheduled on April 29.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress president Rahul Gandhi and two senior leaders of the party will visit Odisha on Friday to campaign for candidates in the fourth-phase elections scheduled on April 29.

Sources in the party said the Congress president will arrive in Balasore and address a public meeting at Naraharipur in Remuna block. The same day, president of the All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev will address public meetings at Jaleswar in Balasore and Korei in Jajpur district while AICC secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad will conduct a roadshow in Jagatsinghpur town and address a public meeting at Naugan.

This will be followed by the visit of the Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo and Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak. They will address a public meeting at Kujang on April 27.

