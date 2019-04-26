Home States Odisha

Decision on fate of tigress Sundari soon

Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities have initiated a move on deciding the fate of tigress Sundari, which has been kept in an enclosure since November last year.

Published: 26th April 2019

By Express News Service

“A meeting will be held soon under the chairmanship of the Chief Wildlife Warden.  A decision on the fate of Sundari will be taken in the meeting,” said new Field Director of STR Pradip Raj Karat.

Earlier, former director Sudarshan Panda had hinted that the fate of Sundari will be decided after the election is over. 

In fact, Sundari became an issue during the elections in Athmallick Assembly constituency. Candidates of all political parties raked up the issue during the campaign in nine panchayats of the area. Even BJP district president and party nominee for Athmallick Bhagirathi Pradhan was arrested following violence in Satkosia over Sundari.

