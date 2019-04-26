Mentally ill girl gives birth, ostracised

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: An unmarried mentally ill girl of Atipada under Lamtaput block was ostracised by the villagers after she gave birth to a child on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old girl was deserted by her family members a few months back after she became pregnant.

The minor girl was staying in abandoned houses on the outskirts of the village. She moved from one place to another seeking food and shelter. Sometimes, the villagers gave food to her. But when they came to know about her pregnancy, they boycotted her.

Though she developed labour pain on Tuesday night, no one from the village came forward to help her. She gave birth to the child early on Wednesday.

On being informed, a local ICDS supervisor and a worker rushed to the spot and rescued the unwed mother and baby. Later, they informed District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Rajashree Dash, who along with a team of officials, took both mother and child to Koraput Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources said both mother and child are stable and are being treated by a team of doctors.

Dash said the duo would be taken to a shelter home after they are discharged from the hospital. “Women with mental illness are vulnerable in our society which is still grappling with the idea of accepting women as equal to men,” she said.