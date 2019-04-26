Home States Odisha

Naveen putting brakes on Odisha’s progress: Rajnath Singh

The Union Minister alleged that the BJD Government has deprived the people of Odisha of the benefits of Ayushman Bharat by not implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programme.

Published: 26th April 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh addressing an election meeting at Chandabali in Bhadrak on Thursday

Rajnath Singh addressing an election meeting at Chandabali in Bhadrak on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BHADRAK: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday accused Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik of putting roadblocks in the development path of Odisha by not implementing welfare schemes of the Centre.

Addressing separate election meetings in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, Rajnath said the Naveen-led BJD Government has failed to develop Odisha during its 19 years of rule. BJD has no intention to develop the State since basic needs of people are yet to be fulfilled, he alleged. Both the districts will go to polls in fourth phase on April 29.

“The BJD Government has deprived the people of Odisha of the benefits of Ayushman Bharat by not implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programme in the State. Besides, various other welfare schemes of the Central Government have not been implemented by the State Government deliberately,” the Union Minister said while addressing the gathering at Gobindabati under Bari Assembly seat in Jajpur.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Rajnath said the grand old party has ruled the country for five decades, but India still fights poverty. “The ‘Garibi Hatao’ call has only remained a slogan of Congress as it failed to take any concrete step to eradicate poverty,” he said. India can actually become poverty-free if Congress is wiped out of the country, he said.

Highlighting the achievements of BJP-led Government at the Centre, Rajnath said under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi, the country is fast moving ahead towards progress and prosperity. Addressing an election meeting in Chandabali Assembly segment of Bhadrak, Rajnath criticised Naveen for not being able to speak Odia. “Besides being an Odia, he (Naveen) has been the Chief Minister of the State for the last 19 years. It is unfortunate that he still cannot speak in Odia,” the Union Minister said and claimed that he can speak Odia better than the Chief Minister.

Rajnath also alleged that the State Government has miserably failed to utilise funds sanctioned by the Centre for Odisha’s development. “There is a Modi wave in the country for the Prime Minister’s development works. In five years, the Central Government headed by Modi has made India a powerful country in the world. The country’s daring retaliation in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack took the world by surprise,” he said and added that people now feel the country is safe in the hands of Modi. “People want to see Modi as the Prime Minister again,” Rajnath said and appealed to the public to vote for BJP candidates in the elections. 

