No party to get majority at Centre, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Alleging that BJP leaders never remember Odisha during its hard times, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the State frequently because of elections.

Published: 26th April 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Jagannath temple in Baripada

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Jagannath temple in Baripada I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As campaign for the fourth and last phase of polls in Odisha scheduled on April 29 intensified, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reiterated that Odisha will play an important role in government formation at the Centre as no national party is going to get a majority.
Situation has become clear after the third phase polls and no national party will get a majority at the Centre, the Chief Minister said addressing a series of election meetings in Mayurbhanj district. “Odisha will play a big role in government formation,” he said.

Targeting Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan without naming him, Naveen said an Odia minister at the Centre had opposed the establishment of Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college at Baripada. The State Government set up the medical college after taking permission from the empowered committee of the Supreme Court, he said and added that the State provided 80 per cent of the funds for the project. “Contribution from the Centre for establishment of the medical college was only 20 per cent,” he added. “The same Odia Central minister had also opposed the Aahar scheme through which meals are being provided to lakhs of people,” Naveen said and asked, “What kind of politics is this.” Alleging that the Centre also stopped scholarship of the SC/ST students, he asked, “Is self-interest more important than welfare of the people?”

Stating that the BJP led Central government had neglected Mayurbhanj, the Chief Minister said there has not been any extension of railway network in the district. “The people of Mayurbhanj district will give a fitting reply to this,” he said.

Criticising the Centre for trying to stop the KALIA scheme which has so far benefitted 40 lakh farmers in the State, he said, “Nobody can stop this till I am alive.” Similarly, women in Odisha will get health assurance of ` 10 lakh under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana compared to ` five lakh under the Central scheme, he said.

Alleging that BJP leaders never remember Odisha during its hard times, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the State frequently because of elections.

