Home States Odisha

One dies in group clash

One person died and three others were injured following a group clash between people of two villages in Cherka panchayat under Kundra block on Thursday.

Published: 26th April 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: One person died and three others were injured following a group clash between people of two villages in Cherka panchayat under Kundra block on Thursday. Additional police force has been deployed to avert further violence.

According to sources, a clash erupted on Wednesday between villagers of Cherka  and Bhaktaramguda over a trivial issue leaving four persons injured. Later, the injured were shifted to hospitals in Jeypore and Kundra. One of the injured, Gupta Pujari of Boraiguda, died in Jeypore hospital leading to further tension in the village.

Acting on information, additional police force has been sent to the spot and the body was cremated under police supervision.

Police arrested six persons and investigation is on, said Jeypore SDPO Sagarika Nath. All the six accused were forwarded to judicial custody. The situation is under control, the SDPO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp