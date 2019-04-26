One dies in group clash

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: One person died and three others were injured following a group clash between people of two villages in Cherka panchayat under Kundra block on Thursday. Additional police force has been deployed to avert further violence.

According to sources, a clash erupted on Wednesday between villagers of Cherka and Bhaktaramguda over a trivial issue leaving four persons injured. Later, the injured were shifted to hospitals in Jeypore and Kundra. One of the injured, Gupta Pujari of Boraiguda, died in Jeypore hospital leading to further tension in the village.

Acting on information, additional police force has been sent to the spot and the body was cremated under police supervision.

Police arrested six persons and investigation is on, said Jeypore SDPO Sagarika Nath. All the six accused were forwarded to judicial custody. The situation is under control, the SDPO added.