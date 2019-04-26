Home States Odisha

Parents want +3 exam time rescheduled

Published: 26th April 2019 04:11 AM

Passersby drinking green coconut water near MV-11 on Balimela-Malkangiri road on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With mercury hovering around 43 degree Celsius, parents of students writing first semester of Plus Three Arts, Commerce and Science streams have demanded that  the examination time be rescheduled.

The Plus Three first semester (theory) examinations under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) of Berhampur University are scheduled to begin from April 26 in various colleges across the district.
The parents cited that weather is not favourable for students who have to travel long distances to the exam centres and then sit for three hours to write their papers in unfavourable conditions.
“The Government should revise the examination timing which starts at 9 am and ends at 12 noon. With temperature hovering around 40 degree Celsius around noon, it becomes impossible to venture outside, they added.

Stating that the intense heat in April was unprecedented, they urged the Government and district Collector to reschedule the timing. Temperature never touched 40 degree Celsius in April during the last five years, the parents said and urged the Government to take a call.

Balimela College of Science and Technology in-charge Principal A K Pradhan said the examination timing is fixed by the Higher Education department and the college cannot do anything in this regard.
At 1 pm on Thursday, Malkangiri town recorded 43 degree Celsius. The busiest roads of the city wore a deserted look for around three hours in the afternoon. 

Comments

