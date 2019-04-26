Home States Odisha

Pradhan takes a dig at CM

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday once again took a dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asking as to why the latter was angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By Express News Service

At an election meeting at Handibhanga in Mahanga Assembly segment, Pradhan said the Prime Minister during his election campaign in Odisha had declared that those involved in chit fund and coal block allotment case would never be spared after the double engine governments come to power and they all would be jailed within three months.

“Prime Minister’s statement has hurt the Chief Minister as two dozen BJD MLAs and Ministers, who are involved in the scam, have either been released on bail or have sought bail,” said Pradhan.
The Union Minister urged people to cast vote in favour of party’s MP nominee for Kendrapara Baijayant Panda and Mahanga MLA candidate Sarada Pradhan.

