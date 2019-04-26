Private schools tap holes in Govt order on vacation, run in summer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite State Government order to close schools for summer vacation from April 18 in view of the heat wave, some private schools in the Capital continue to hold classes much to the chagrin of the parents.

These schools take the plea that since the Government order was for Classes I to X, they are continuing classes for 11th and 12th graders, the parents alleged. “We think the Government order is superfluous. Students of Classes XI and XII are equally at the risk of suffering from heat stroke while commuting to school and back,” said a parent, whose child is studying in a private school here.

The parents claimed that the schools have asked their students to dress informally and attend classes from 10 am to 4 pm. Though Secretary, School and Mass Education Department and Special Relief Commissioner was apprised of the issue, no step has been taken yet, said the parents. The two authorities also reportedly told the parents that some schools might have taken special permission from the Government to conduct classes at their ‘own risk’.

Meanwhile, 11 places in Odisha recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Thursday. Titlagarh was the hottest at 43.5 degree Celsius, followed by Balangir and Malkangiri at 42.5, Jharsuguda at 42.4, Bhawanipatna at 41.8, Sambalpur at 41.6, Hirakud at 41.2, Sundargarh 41, Phulbani 40.8, Sonepur 40.2 and Angul 40.1 degree Celsius. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.2 degrees.

However, low pressure over east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into depression in next 24 hours over east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal. “It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours and expected to move northwestwards along and off Sri Lanka coast to reach north Tamil Nadu coast by April 30,” said Director of Centre for Environment and Climate, Sarat Chandra Sahu.