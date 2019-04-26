Repolling in nine booths: Voter turnout 73.8 pc

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Repolling in nine booths in four Parliamentary constituencies where elections were cancelled in the second phase, remained peaceful on Thursday.

Informing this, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said around 73.88 pc voter turnout has been recorded in the polling booths under Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Bargarh and Aska Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Election Commission had ordered fresh polling in four segments under Bargarh constituency, two each in Sundargarh and Kandhamal and one in Aska after the voting process was disrupted due to cross-pairing of EVMs and violence during the second phase, held on April 18.

Elaborate security arrangements were in put place for voting in these booths during the day. Kumar said Election Commission had also engaged volunteers in these booths to assist differently-abled voters and senior citizens.

The second phase election was conducted in five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly constituencies in the State in which a total 72.12 per cent voters had exercised their franchise.