Odisha

VIMSAR medicos attacked

Tension mounted in VIMSAR-Burla, as a junior doctor was attacked over allegations of medical lapses.

Published: 26th April 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:42 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension mounted in VIMSAR-Burla, as a junior doctor was attacked over allegations of medical lapses. On Wednesday afternoon, two junior doctors, P Rajkumar Subudhi of PG first year and Swatirekha Nayak of PG second year, were in the Surgery department treating a patient, Subharam Pradhan. While injecting the IV set for administering saline to the patient, some blood oozed out, which is common. On seeing the blood, relatives of the patients present there charged the doctors with lapses in treatment.

When the doctors were trying to calm down the attendants, Pradhan’s sister-in-law started misbehaving with the lady doctor while his nephew attacked the other doctor, injuring his wrist. Soon, the other junior doctors informed the police, who reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Later, the doctors, under Junior Doctors’ Association, gathered outside the Superintendent’s room to protest against the attack. The two accused, Suryakant Pradhan and Sukanti Pradhan of Sason, have been booked under different sections of IPC and forwarded to court.

