Home States Odisha

Breached canal plugged

The authorities of Indravati canal division temporarily plugged the breach in its right canal on Friday.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The authorities of Indravati canal division temporarily plugged the breach in its right canal on Friday.

The breach was found below the culvert drainage of the right canal through which water gushed and entered Pandigaon, submerging large part of the village under Kalampur block. The gushing water inundated the village lanes and entered some houses. About 100 acres of paddy field also got submerged and people had to wade through knee-deep water.

To check the situation, the canal gate at Mangalpur barrage was closed and release of water into the right canal was stopped on Thursday morning to check further flooding. Repair work was taken up on a war-footing to plug the breach.

Indravati Right canal division Executive Engineer Rajkumar Behera said officials of the division plugged the breach with the cooperation of villagers. Water will be released on trial basis in the canal on Friday night and paddy growers, who need to water their rabi crops, will not be put to much trouble.

The right canal system is in a dilapidated condition and breaches its banks at regular intervals at different places. The proposal for repair and renovation has not been taken up as tenders for the work have been cancelled seven times for different reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp