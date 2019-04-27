Home States Odisha

Cyclone FANI to spare Odisha, heat wave will not

However, temperature in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar remained below 40 at 39 degrees and 38.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Published: 27th April 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:29 AM

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department on Friday said, FANI, the system forming over east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is unlikely to have any impact on Odisha.

The well-marked low pressure concentrated into a depression and is expected to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours before turning into a cyclonic storm when it would be christened Fani.
The national forecaster said, the system will move northwestwards off Sri Lanka coast and reach north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by April 30 evening.

Met officials, however, said the storm will have no significant impact on Odisha. “In the next five days, Odisha will not see any impact under the influence of the developing system. Though some parts in the State bordering Andhra Pradesh might have cloudy weather from April 30,” Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Sashikant Mishra said.

The depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal would intensify into a deep depression soon and is likely to form in the cyclonic storm Fani in the next 24 hours. This system would move in Northwest direction closer to Tamil Nadu. Due to moisture feed from the Bay of Bengal, isolated rains are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh with scattered rains in Kerala.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, tropical storm Fani is expected either by April 27 or the morning of April 28 by which time it would have reached Southwest Bay of Bengal. It would then start moving in the northwest direction.

The system, Skymet suggested, would move over central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal by April 29 and 30. Since it is expected to recurve, on May 1, it would be close to Bangladesh and Myanmar near the Arakan coast.

While the system moved, mercury continued to rise in Odisha with Titlagarh being the hottest at 44 degree Celsius on Friday.

While Balangir recorded 43 degree Celsius followed by Jharsuguda at 42.2, Bhawanipatna, Malkangiri and Sonepur at 42 and Sambalpur, Hirakud, Angul, Sundargarh and Phulbani all registering above-40 degree Celsius.

Met officials also issued a heat wave warning for some parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. “Heatwave conditions are likely to occur at some parts in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada and Boudh districts on Saturday,” Mishra said.

