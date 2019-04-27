Home States Odisha

Ghulam confident of Cong win in Odisha

AICC general secretary and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the BJP is day dreaming about winning 120 seats in Odisha. 

Published: 27th April 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: AICC general secretary and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the BJP is day dreaming about winning 120 seats in Odisha. 

Canvassing for Congress nominee from Jagatsinghpur Chiranjib Biswal here on Friday, Ghulam said the BJD Government has lost its popularity in the State. Expressing confidence that Congress will come to power in the State, the AICC general secretary said his party will bring real development in Odisha.

Accompanied by MP Ranjib Biswal, Congress leader Sura Routray and other party leaders, Ghulam held road shows in Nuagaon and Jagatsinghpur segments and urged locals to vote for Congress candidates for a transparent government.

Political observers said there will be a tough fight between Congress candidate Biswal, BJD nominee Prasant Muduli and BJP candidate Satyabrat Mohapatra in the seat.

