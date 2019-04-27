Lok Sabha elections 2019: Odisha CEO recommends re-polling in 12 booths

By ANI

BHUBANESHWAR: The State Election Commission in Odisha has recommended re-polling in 12 booths including booth number 62 of Brahmagiri assembly constituency.

In a letter written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Odisha Surendra Kumar said, "We admit that an EVM control unit of Booth number 62 of Brahmagiri assembly constituency was misplaced because of the lapses on the part of the polling officials who received the EVM at strong room."

"We have apprised the Election Commission about the incident and recommended repolling in 12 booths including booth number 62 of Brahmagiri assembly segments, because of the errors during the voting in the third phase" he added.

The voter turnout in the third phase of elections for both assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Odisha stood at an impressive 71.61 per cent. The fourth and final phase of polling in Odisha will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.