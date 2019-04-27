Home States Odisha

Mushrooming brick kilns raise pollution concerns  

A number of illegal brick kilns have come up in Rangeilunda, Kabisuryanagar and Polosara blocks of Ganjam district.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A number of illegal brick kilns have come up in Rangeilunda, Kabisuryanagar and Polosara blocks of Ganjam district. Some of these kilns are located close to the towns raising concerns over pollution emanating from them.

Taking advantage of lack of monitoring by the district administration, traders from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have set up kilns in these blocks without obtaining the required permission.
The mushrooming kilns has became a constant source of pollution causing problems for residents and commuters. 

Smoke and dust emanating from the kilns often form clouds making it difficult for the commuters to pass through the road. As workers remove topsoil for making bricks, it reduces soil fertility affecting crop production. 

Sources said brick kiln owners lure poor farmers and acquire their lands for operating their units without obtaining licence from the district administration. Flouting norms set by the State Pollution Control Board and NGT’s order, several brick kilns have set up their units in Rangeilunda, Kabisuryanagar and Polosara blocks.

This apart, a large number of children are engaged in the brick kilns. The owners of the kilns allegedly share a nexus with the district officials and local leaders and engage school drop-outs in their units. 
They even threaten labourers who raise their voice against the illegal practice, alleged locals and demanded that steps should be taken urgently to stop this trend.

Moreover, labourers brought from Sambalpur, Boudh, Sonepur and Kandhamal districts are exploited by the brick kiln owners. But the officials of tehsils feigned ignorance about the matter.
Acting on several complaints, Kodola tehsildar Pravat Kumar Parida recently visited a brick kiln at Luhakote in the block. But action is yet to be taken over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp