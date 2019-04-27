Home States Odisha

Rahul Gandhi promises jobs and welfare of farmers in Odisha

Rahul targetted BJD government for not taking any steps to create employment opportunities for youths in Odisha.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at election meeting in Remuna of Balasore district on Friday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at election meeting in Remuna of Balasore district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

REMUNA: Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling promises, president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi on Friday announced that if elected to power, the Congress Government will launch a surgical strike against poverty in the country.

Alleging that the BJP-led Government at the Centre is only protecting the interests of big industrialists and millionaires, Rahul, while addressing the Paribartan Samabesh here, said the Congress, if voted to power, will bring a new law for the benefit of farmers. “They (farmers) will not have to go to jail if they are not able to repay loan,” he said. “You (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) are welcome to help people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya flee the country after defaulting bank loans amounting to thousands of crores of rupees. But we stand for the common people, farmers and the working class and we would share their burden,” he said.

Announcing that Congress, if elected in Odisha, will enhance the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2,600 per quintal, Rahul promised that steps will be taken to resolve all problems faced by farmers. Criticising the PM for forgetting his promise to create two lakh employment opportunities, the AICC chief announced that the Congress will fill up all the 22 lakh vacancies in Government jobs within one year of coming to power at the Centre. Besides, 10 lakh jobs will also be created at the panchayat level, he said.

Rahul said implementation of GST and demonetisation aggravated the unemployment problem as a result of which 70,000 youths are losing their jobs in the country everyday. He also criticised the Naveen Patnaik Government in Odisha for not taking any steps to create employment opportunities for youths.  

Stating that money will be deposited in the accounts of 25 crore people of the country under Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), the Congress president said the scheme will be implemented on a priority basis in poor States like Odisha and Bihar. Every poor family will get Rs 72,000 under the scheme for five years and five crore women will benefit from NYAY, he said. The AICC chief said the Land Acquisition Act was passed by the UPA Government for protecting land rights of tribals. 

However, the Modi Government was trying to dilute the provision of the Act which states that land cannot be taken from tribals if they do not agree. He announced that interest of tribals will protected if Congress is voted to power.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Targeting the BJD Government in Odisha, Rahul said farmers have been neglected in the State. While the Congress Government in Chhattisgarh waived farm loans and fixed MSP of paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal, the paddy MSP in Odisha is only Rs 1,760 per quintal, he said.

Congress candidate from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency Navajyoti Patnaik, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, senior Cabinet Minister from Chhattisgarh TS Singhdeo and party candidates for Assembly segments under the Parliamentary seat were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi in Odisha Odisha jobs Odisha 2019 elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp