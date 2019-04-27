Home States Odisha

Rural water supply project to be completed by July

Work on Phase-II of Integrated Rural Piped Water Supply (IRPWS) Project at Pradhanpali in Dhankauda block is likely to be completed by July.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Integrated Rural Piped Water Supply Project in Pradhanpali | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on Phase-II of Integrated Rural Piped Water Supply (IRPWS) Project at Pradhanpali in Dhankauda block is likely to be completed by July. The work is being executed by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department.

Altogether, 17,508 villagers residing in 12 water-starved villages under Dhankauda block will get safe drinking water after completion of the Phase-II project. Water will be supplied to the villages through public stand posts besides household connections.

Balbashpur, Sagunpali, Bhalubahal, Pabapali, Kankhinda, Majhipai, Sason, Ranikhinda, Sadasingha, Katapali, Gurupali and Nuakhurigaon villages will  benefit from the project.
The water for the project will be drawn from Hirakud Dam Reservoir. A water treatment plant with capacity of 5 MLD constructed under Phase-I of IRPWS Project at Pradhanpali will feed water to the proposed overhead tanks at Gaudapali Chowk, Bhalubahal, Sason by-pass and Nuakhurigaon. Sources said work on Phase-II project began in October, 2017. The duration for completion of the work was 11 months and the estimated cost of the project was  about Rs 12.45 crore.

Work on overhead tanks at Gaudapali Chowk, Bhalubahal and Nuakhurigaon has already been completed. Work on the overhead tank at Sason by-pass is going on in full swing and will be completed soon.
Moreover, laying of pipelines in two villages has already been completed while work in the remaining villages is underway.

Executive Engineer, RWSS, Sambalpur B P Routray said work on Phase-II had slowed down due to delay in procurement of pipe for the project. This apart, both the Works department and the private construction firm, which undertook four-laning of Sambalpur-Rourkela highway, did not allow laying of pipeline over a culvert along the highway. However, they are planning for an alternative arrangement for the pipeline, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp