Rural water supply project to be completed by July

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on Phase-II of Integrated Rural Piped Water Supply (IRPWS) Project at Pradhanpali in Dhankauda block is likely to be completed by July. The work is being executed by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department.

Altogether, 17,508 villagers residing in 12 water-starved villages under Dhankauda block will get safe drinking water after completion of the Phase-II project. Water will be supplied to the villages through public stand posts besides household connections.

Balbashpur, Sagunpali, Bhalubahal, Pabapali, Kankhinda, Majhipai, Sason, Ranikhinda, Sadasingha, Katapali, Gurupali and Nuakhurigaon villages will benefit from the project.

The water for the project will be drawn from Hirakud Dam Reservoir. A water treatment plant with capacity of 5 MLD constructed under Phase-I of IRPWS Project at Pradhanpali will feed water to the proposed overhead tanks at Gaudapali Chowk, Bhalubahal, Sason by-pass and Nuakhurigaon. Sources said work on Phase-II project began in October, 2017. The duration for completion of the work was 11 months and the estimated cost of the project was about Rs 12.45 crore.

Work on overhead tanks at Gaudapali Chowk, Bhalubahal and Nuakhurigaon has already been completed. Work on the overhead tank at Sason by-pass is going on in full swing and will be completed soon.

Moreover, laying of pipelines in two villages has already been completed while work in the remaining villages is underway.

Executive Engineer, RWSS, Sambalpur B P Routray said work on Phase-II had slowed down due to delay in procurement of pipe for the project. This apart, both the Works department and the private construction firm, which undertook four-laning of Sambalpur-Rourkela highway, did not allow laying of pipeline over a culvert along the highway. However, they are planning for an alternative arrangement for the pipeline, he added.