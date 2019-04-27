Home States Odisha

This tribe in Odisha worships Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati as siblings

People of Girligumma under Dasamantpur block in Koraput have been worshipping Lord Shiva and his wife as brother and sister at a cave named Banadurga.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at Girligumma village

Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at Girligumma village | Express

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: Strange though it may sound, hill tribes of Koraput worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati as siblings, not as consorts. Since ages, people of Girligumma under Dasamantpur block have been worshipping Lord Shiva and his wife as brother and sister at a cave named Banadurga on the outskirts of the village, setting aside tradition.

Though there is no specific historical background over this tribal belief, locals said once both Lord Shiva and Goddesses Parvati had decided to perform brother and sister roles on the Earth as new incarnation. Accordingly, they were living with their parents at Banadurga cave in the village. Later, Lord Shiva went for ‘tapasya’ (deep meditation) and Devi Parvati was staying along with their parents at the cave.

Since then, tribals have been worshipping both Lord Shiva and Goddesses Parvati as  brother and sister in Banadurga cave, unknowingly making the temple unique. The cave is also known as ‘Bhai-Bhauni’ (brother-sister) temple in the locality due to this tradition. Basudev, a priest of Girligumma, said, “The new avatar of both Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati was worshipped by our ancestors since time immemorial. We follow it happily.”

Interestingly, the non-tribals of different areas of the district also throng the cave to worship the idols round the year. Special rituals are performed during all the 12 months of Hindu calendar. While tribals are appeasing both the idols by sacrificing cattle heads, the non-tribals worship the deities by offering fruits. The idols were   also being worshipped by the royal families of Jeypore kingdoms for centuries.

It also came to light that Dussehra festival of Jeypore kingdom got started only after the beating of drums at Banadurga cave in Girligumma village. “The historical fact over the tradition and idols at Girligumma village would surface only after a research by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI),” said CH Santakar, a social worker of Koraput. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiva Parvati siblings Koraput hill tribes Girligumma vilalgers Shiv Parvati Odisha tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp