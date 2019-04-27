Trains cancelled for modernisation work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to divert and cancel some trains till May 8 in view of safety related modernisation work between Kapilas Road and Salagaon railway stations for commissioning of double-line.

As per the decision, frequent announcements are being made through public address system at important stations including Puri, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul regarding the cancellation and diversion of trains.

A railway official said different initiatives have been taken to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the passengers, who are supposed to entrain or detrain at Cuttack railway station due to the cancelled or diverted trains.

Free bus services have been arranged for transportation of passengers from Cuttack to Naraj Marthapur railway station and Naraj Marthapur to Cuttack. “Bulk SMS has been sent in advance to the passengers of diverted trains asking them to arrive at least one hour before the scheduled departure of their trains and also get down at Naraj Marthapur,” he said.

Khurda Road DRM Braj Mohan Agarwal is monitoring the safety related modernisation work between Kapilas Road and Salagaon railway stations for commissioning of double-line work.