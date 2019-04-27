Home States Odisha

Trains cancelled for modernisation work

Khurda Road DRM Braj Mohan Agarwal is monitoring the safety related modernisation work between Kapilas Road and Salagaon railway stations for commissioning of double-line work.

Published: 27th April 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to divert and cancel some trains till May 8 in view of safety related modernisation work between Kapilas Road and Salagaon railway stations for commissioning of double-line.

As per the decision, frequent announcements are being made through public address system at important stations including Puri, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul regarding the cancellation and diversion of trains.

A railway official said different initiatives have been taken to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the passengers, who are supposed to entrain or detrain at Cuttack railway station due to the cancelled or diverted trains.

Free bus services have been arranged for transportation of passengers from Cuttack to Naraj Marthapur railway station and Naraj Marthapur to Cuttack. “Bulk SMS has been sent in advance to the passengers of diverted trains asking them to arrive at least one hour before the scheduled departure of their trains and also get down at Naraj Marthapur,” he said.

Khurda Road DRM Braj Mohan Agarwal is monitoring the safety related modernisation work between Kapilas Road and Salagaon railway stations for commissioning of double-line work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp