Universities to have model syllabus from next session

The Higher Education Council which had planned to introduce a uniform syllabus for Under Graduate (UG) courses from 2019-20 academic session has decided to make it a model syllabus. 

Published: 27th April 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education Council which had planned to introduce a uniform syllabus for Under Graduate (UG) courses from 2019-20 academic session has decided to make it a model syllabus. 
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by the Higher Education Council on Friday with Vice-Chancellors of State universities in which it was opined that implementation of a common and uniform syllabus will not be possible for all universities as some institutions will have to make changes in certain graduation courses as per the need.

Vice-Chairperson of the Council, Prof Ashok Das said, “Following a uniform syllabus is not possible for certain universities for which it has been designed as a model syllabus.”
The model syllabus will act as a framework which other universities can follow while framing their own curriculum, he said adding that universities can also implement the model syllabus for UG courses with necessary modifications to it.

Prof Das said during the Vice-Chancellors’ conclave other academic matters were also discussed, including a reforms in the exam patter in universities. “We are planning introduce exam pattern similar to NET and other University Grants Commission (UGC) test to improve the examination system of State universities from this academic session to make Odisha students more competitive for the national-level exams and increase their chances of employability,” he said.

Das said the common entrance test (CET) for admission of Post-Graduate students will be introduced in all State universities from 2020-21 academic session. The election process and exams affected implementation process of the common entrance test from 2019-20 academic session, he said.

During the conclave, the Council Vice-Chairperson and VCs also discussed the issue of implementation of incentive for research scholar in higher education institutes from the coming academic session. The grant will be provided to some selected NET qualified students, who failed to get junior research fellow (JRF) awarded by the UGC.

