40 plus in 14 places

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to reel under heat wave as mercury crossed 40 degree Celsius in 14 places. With India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasting the heat wave condition to prevail for next two days, elderly people and infants have been advised to avoid exposure to sun.

The national forecaster said heat wave will prevail in some parts of Nabarangpur, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur and Bargarh districts for next 24 hours. Similar condition is expected at some places in these districts on April 29.

“Temperature is likely to hover around 45 degree Celsius at Titlagarh. It may rise by one to two degree Celsius in interior Odisha till April 29, while coastal areas will not experience any significant changes,” Sashikant Mishra, Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said.

On Saturday, Titlagarh was the hottest at 45 degree and 80 per cent humidity, followed by Balangir 43.5, Talcher 43.3, Sonepur 43.2, Jharsuguda 43, Angul and Sambalpur 42.7, Bhawanipatna 42.6, Malkangiri 42.5, Sundargarh and Hirakud 42, Phulbani 41.6, Chandbali 40.7 and Keonjhar 40.3 degree Celsius.

Twin City residents also experienced the sweltering heat with Cuttack recording 39.8 degree Celsius and Bhubaneswar 39.4 degree. While there was 62 per cent humidity in the silver City, 69 per cent was recorded in the Capital.

Met officials attributed the rising mercury level to southerly wind and absence of easterly wind. They said the temperature was above normal by three to five degree Celsius at a few places during the day.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Odisha, pointed that international agencies like Joint Typhoon Warning Center and others have suggested cyclone Fani will have some impact on the State.

To avoid any untoward incident, Special Relief Commissioner, Bishnupada Sethi, has directed all the collectors to remain alert and keep the administrative machinery on ready to tackle any eventuality. The officials have also been asked to get all cyclone and flood shelters, and communication system checked and ensure that they are in good condition.

However, IMD officials said the cyclonic storm is unlikely to have any impact in the State till April 30 when it is expected to reach near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

10 sunstroke deaths in a month

About 10 persons have died reportedly due to sunstroke between March 28 and April 25. A 90-year-old man from Ganjam district died on April 18. While four persons died in Ganjam district, three in Cuttack, and one each in Sundargarh, Balangir and Angul districts were sunstroke victims.

