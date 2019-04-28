Bad weather hits mango crop output 

A K Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: Bad weather is likely to bite off nearly 50 per cent of the production of king of fruits this year in tribal-dominated Koraput district. The unwarranted rough weather, including thunderstorm accompanied with strong winds in the last two months, has damaged mango crops, giving sleepless nights to the farmers.

Mango, the main summer fruit crop, is grown across the district. Farmers of Koraput, Dasamantpur, Pottangi, Nandapur, Kotpad, Kundra, Borrigumma, Jeypore and Laxmipur produce mangoes round the year over 5,000 hectares (ha). The suitable soil and conducive environment favoured the crop to grow well with good production. Every year, over 2,000 tonne of different mango varieties like Alphonso, Amropali, Daseri, Langdo and other local delicious is produced in the region. About 70 per cent of the yield is exported to coastal areas of Odisha and neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Similarly, more than 5,000 farmers in the district eke out their living by mango farming and they eagerly wait for the time of harvest from April to June when they start exporting their produce at a good price.

But this time, the crop has been affected by whirlwind and thunderstorm that caused fruit dropping in March and April. Though initial estimates indicate around 50 per cent drop in output, the dip could be sharper as inclement weather condition still persists.

Farmers said mangoes got dried up immaturely instead of ripening in the trees. Now fruit dropping due to bad weather conditions has been witnessed in several parts of the district. Only 20 to 30 per cent mangoes are found intact in the tress, said Kulana Pangi of Dhanpur panchayat.

The farmers had earlier managed to protect their crops by spraying pesticides and hormones, but hundreds of quintals of mangoes have been damaged due to the nature’s fury. “We are facing huge financial loss due to crop damage this year and there are no Government agencies to compensate for the loss,” said another mango grower in Kundra block.

The State Government has no crop insurance scheme for mango farmers in Odisha while neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have such a policy for their growers. Despite several demands, no step has been taken to introduce mango crop insurance scheme in the State, they rued.