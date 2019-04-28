Ensure closure of schools: Govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Saturday wrote to School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department to ensure that all schools must follow the summer vacation order of the Government and not hold any classes during this period.

The Disaster Management department took the step after The Express reported that many private schools in the Capital continue to hold classes for Class XI and XII students even after the Government ordered closure of schools for summer vacation from April 18.

Referring to the report, Joint Relief Commissioner Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra urged SME Secretary PK Mohapatra to issue suitable instruction to the schools concerned to ensure that all the institutions remain closed as per the Government order.

The Joint Relief Commissioner, who wrote to the S&ME Secretary in this regard, said summer vacation for schools had been announced in view of the IMD warning possible heat wave in some districts from April 26.

Although the temperature in many other districts doesn’t qualify for declaration of heat wave, the high humidity in those places have increased the level of discomfort, he added.

On April 26, this paper reported the concern of some parents of the city. They alleged that some private schools were holding classes in violation of the Government order with the plea that the order was for Classes I to X.

Moreover, the schools had also asked their students to dress informally and attend the classes from 10 am to 4 pm.