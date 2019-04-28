Home States Odisha

Industrial towns in grip of crisis

Three industrial towns and its surrounding areas in the district are reeling under severe water problem with temperature rising and groundwater level plummeting. 

Published: 28th April 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Raj Kumar Sharma
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Three industrial towns and its surrounding areas in the district are reeling under severe water problem with temperature rising and groundwater level plummeting. 
Water scarcity has gripped Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar and Belpahar municipalities as the civic bodies have failed to arrange supply of water through tankers. While the water demand is 155 litres per capita per day (LPCD), only 37.85 LPCD is being supplied in the three municipal areas. For the last two decades, the mines-affected townships of Belpahar and Brajrajnagar have been facing acute shortage of drinking water. This was due to rampant coal digging and use of groundwater by different industries. 

An intake well under
construction at Kantapali in
Jharsuguda | Express

In Jharsuguda, Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) supplies 494 million litres per day (MLD) water through different projects against the requirement of 1,816 MLD. While the town has a population of 1,17,175, the department is supplying drinking water to eight Wards through pipeline. Water is partially supplied to 10 Wards and the rest six are yet to get connection. 

Residents of Brajrajnagar Municipality too face a similar plight. With a population of 82,922, the requirement of drinking water for the township is 1,285 MLD. However, the PHEO is supplying only 311 MLD water through 90 projects. Of the 21 Wards, 10 Wards are yet to get water supply. While several tube wells are lying defunct, womenfolk make beeline for tankers or public standposts to collect water.

At Belpahar, residents are facing a hard time to collect drinking water in the absence of adequate water supply by the civic administration. Out of total requirement of 684 MLD water, PHEO supplies 65 MLD water through 70 projects. “We are getting water once in 24 hours,” said Vinod Singh, a resident of Ward-4.

Executive Engineer of Jharsuguda PH Division Khymasil Patel said tender has been floated to supply more water to these towns by 2020. The municipal authorities, along with MCL, also provide water through tankers in several Wards and villages, he added.
Similarly, work on a project is going on to supply drinking water to these three townships from Hirakud reservoir at Chhadarama village. Executive Officer of Jharsuguda Municipality Ram Chandra Pradhan said steps are being taken to meet the water demands of the town. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp