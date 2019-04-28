Man held for theft of two-wheelers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested one Amit Patra for theft of two-wheelers by posing as a buyer. Patra of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district used a popular online market place to steal two-wheelers. He used to contact the seller and on being invited he used to take the vehicle for a test drive and then flee with it, police said.

Police have recovered 16 bikes from him. Khandagiri, Nayapalli, Laxmisagar and Lingaraj police stations here and Markatnagar police station in Cuttack had registered cases in connection with the theft of two-wheelers. Subsequently, Special Squad and Khandagiri police launched an investigation into the matter and nabbed the culprit.

According to police, Patra used to commit thefts in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Berhampur and Ganjam and sell the stolen two-wheelers at Nayagarh for `10,000 to `15,000. He used to provide photo copies of original documents, which were kept in the side boxes of the two-wheelers.

A case was registered against him under Sections 379 and 420 and he was produced before a court here on Saturday,” Khandagiri police said.