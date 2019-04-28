Home States Odisha

Maoist involved in Araku MLA murder held

Koraput police arrested a hardcore Maoist Jayaram Khilla, who was allegedly involved in the killing of TDP legislator from Araku, Kidari Sarvewara Rao.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput police arrested a hardcore Maoist Jayaram Khilla, who was allegedly involved in the killing of TDP legislator from Araku, Kidari Sarvewara Rao. Khilla belonged to Nandapur dalam under Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee.

According to police, Khilla was involved in three cases of Maoist violence in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in the last three years.

Apart from Araku murder case, he was also involved in the killing of former MLA S Soma in Livtiputtu village last year. Khilla and his aides also had a hand in the killing of Hatibari sarpanch in 2017 and torching of excavator machines in Padwa the same year. Koraput SP K V Singh said the Maoist will be handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further interrogation. Police forwarded him to Koraput court amidst tight security. 

