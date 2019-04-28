Home States Odisha

NKS activists held for trying to disrupt poll process

IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajanikant Mishra said the police have arrested 54 NKS activists for opposing the poll process.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police on Saturday arrested several workers of farmers’ outfit Navnirman Krushan Sangathan (NKS) for attempting to prevent polling personnel from reaching their respective booths. 

IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajanikant Mishra said the police have arrested 54 NKS activists for opposing the poll process. “After their arrest, the polling personnel were moved to their respective booths,” he said, adding the farmers were released on personal bond in the evening. 

The NKS had threatened to disrupt poll process in protest against the anti-farmer policies of the Government and non-fulfillment of their demands for provisioning of fair price and implementation of welfare measures for farmers.

